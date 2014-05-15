Brazil builder Cyrela sees expenses stable in coming quarters

SAO PAULO May 15 Cyrela Brazil Realty SA , Brazil's largest homebuilder, should see general and administrative expenses remaining at their current level in coming quarters, Chief Financial Officer Eric Alencar said on a conference call with analysts on Thursday.

The company reported an 8.7 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, partly weighed down by a 16.9 percent rise in general and administrative expenses. (Reporting by Asher Levine)