Brazil builder Cyrela sees expenses stable in coming quarters

BRIEF-Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
SAO PAULO May 15 Cyrela Brazil Realty SA , Brazil's largest homebuilder, should see general and administrative expenses remaining at their current level in coming quarters, Chief Financial Officer Eric Alencar said on a conference call with analysts on Thursday.
The company reported an 8.7 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, partly weighed down by a 16.9 percent rise in general and administrative expenses. (Reporting by Asher Levine)
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple were removed from a United Airlines flight to Costa Rica on Saturday, as the airline remained under scrutiny following outrage caused by a video last week of a passenger being forcibly removed from a flight.
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc