Brazil's Cyrela to push inventory sales in bid to stem cash burn

SAO PAULO Nov 11 Cyrela Brazil Realty said on Friday it will focus on trying to sell off finished units from its inventory in a bid to generate positive cash flow and shore up results at Brazil's largest listed homebuilder.

In a discussion of third-quarter results with investors, Chief Financial Officer Paulo Gonçalves said record cancellations continued impacting revenue and reducing net income as a result of Brazil's prolonged recession.

Last quarter, Cyrela ran through as much as 225 million reais ($66 million) in cash compared with positive operating cash generation of roughly the same amount a year earlier.

More than two thirds of the cash use stemmed from sales cancellations, while 73 million reais were related to Cyrela's acquisition of an equity stake in rival Tecnisa, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Cyrela's shares slumped nearly 10 percent earlier in São Paulo as investors saw bleak prospects for the company in the coming quarters. The São Paulo-based homebuilder, controlled by billionaire tycoon Elie Horn, generated about 900 million reais in cash last year, with almost half of it coming in the final quarter.

"Resuming net sales, especially sales of finished units, will be a key driver to generate positive cash flow in 2017," Gonçalves said.

He did not immediately elaborate on the strategy.

Cyrela's inventory totaled 6.4 billion reais at the end of last quarter, of which about one-third were finished units. After yet another challenging quarter, Cyrela said net revenues slumped 27.5 percent to 825 million reais.

Net income was 14 million reais, a 90 percent slump compared to the third quarter last year.

($1 = 3.4012 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Tom Brown)