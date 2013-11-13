Brazil homebuilder Cyrela posts 3rd-qtr profit $75.1 mln

SAO PAULO Nov 13 Brazil's largest homebuilder Cyrela posted a rise in third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, but it said general and administrative expenses weighed on profit and cash generation stalled.

Cyrela reported net income of 175 million reais ($75.1 million), according to a securities filing. The figure represented a rise of 16.1 percent from the same period a year ago, though it fell short of the average estimate from seven analysts polled by Reuters of 187 million reais.

The company is widely viewed as ahead of its peers in terms of revamping its operations after a period of aggressive over-expansion led to huge cost overruns and big quarterly losses industrywide.

In recent quarters, Cyrela's efforts to reduce expenses have contributed to improving margins and increased returns on equity, while strong cash generation has helped make it one of the least-indebted firms in the industry.

Those efforts bore less fruit in the third quarter, however, as cash generation reverted to 35 million reais of cash consumption and general and administrative expenses rose 8.7 percent.

Cyrela's net debt to shareholder equity ratio remained stable from the previous quarter at 35 percent, while return on equity stood at 14.9 percent, unchanged from the previous three months.

Last month Cyrela reported that contracted sales for the third quarter fell 20.1 percent from the same period last year while the value of new projects launched during the quarter edged slightly lower.

The company posted a gross profit margin, or the portion of revenue left over after construction costs, of 32.8 percent in the quarter, up from 31.7 percent in the same period last year and 32.6 percent in the second quarter. With the exception of the second quarter, gross margins at Cyrela have been improving steadily for over two years.

Earlier this year, Cyrela estimated a gross margin of between 31 percent and 35 percent for full-year 2013.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA - rose 16.7 percent from a year earlier to 287 million reais, missing the average estimate of 310 million reais in the Reuters survey.