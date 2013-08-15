Shares of Brazil's Cyrela fall after earnings miss estimates

SAO PAULO Aug 15 Shares of Cyrela, Brazil's largest homebuilder, fell on Thursday after the company posted weaker than expected second-quarter earnings late on Wednesday.

Cyrela's second-quarter net income of 182.7 million reais ($78.75 million) represented a 28 percent rise from the same period a year ago, but it fell short of the average estimate of 214.4 million reais from five analysts polled by Reuters.

At 10:06 a.m. local time (1306 GMT), Cyrela shares were down 1.67 percent to 16.53 reais.