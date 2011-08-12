Brazil builder Cyrela Q2 net down 43 pct yr/yr

* Homebuilder's costs rise faster than revenues

* Analysts expected 37 percent slide in profits

SAO PAULO Aug 11 Cyrela (CYRE3.SA), Brazil's No. 2 homebuilder, said on Thursday second-quarter profit fell a larger-than-expected 43 percent from a year earlier as rising costs outpaced sales growth.

The real estate developer reported net income of 96 million reais in the quarter ($60 million), down from 167 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

A Reuters survey of eight analysts forecast a profit of 106 million reais in the quarter. [ID:nN1E77718S]

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, an indication of a company's ability to generate cash from operations known as EBITDA, fell 37 percent to 141 million reais from a year earlier.

In an interview with Reuters this year Cyrela's chief financial officer said he expected wages to push up costs for at least the next four years and the company was scaling back joint ventures to avoid running up costs. [ID:nN29277175] (Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by Carol Bishopric)