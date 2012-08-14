UPDATE 1-Brazil builder Cyrela profit up, margins improving

* Homebuilder's net income rises 49 percent from year ago

* Cyrela improves profitability, lowers net debt

* Contrasts with net loss, cost overruns at top builder PDG

By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 Cyrela Brazil Realty , the country's No. 2 homebuilder, posted a 49 percent rise in quarterly profit on Monday, as it stepped back from new housing starts to focus on selling and delivering older projects.

Cyrela posted second-quarter net income of 143 million reais ($71 million), according to a securities filing, below forecasts for a profit of 163 million reais in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

By restoring profitability and reducing debt levels, Cyrela further distanced itself from its recent cost overruns and market leader PDG Realty's ongoing budget revisions.

The builder cut new project launches by 30 percent in the quarter but still increased revenue by 7 percent as deliveries gathered speed. Its gross margin, or revenue after construction costs, rose to 30.4 percent, the highest in nearly two years.

In no rush to speed up new construction as demand cools, Cyrela also said it could push back some housing starts from the end of this year into 2013. The company added that such a delay could bring the volume of 2012 starts below last year's.

Cyrela launched nearly 6.3 billion reais of new projects in 2011 and in January the company cancelled a prior outlook ranging from 8.7 billion reais to 9.8 billion reais for 2012 housing starts.

The more modest outlook reinforces a cautious tone in Brazil's housing industry as it adjusts to slower growth, grappling with the runaway costs and growing debt that turned many investors off the sector last year.

By curbing activity Cyrela also managed to generate positive cash flow in the quarter, reducing net debt by 42 million reais.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 67 percent to 233 million reais, missing an average estimate of 290 million reais in the Reuters survey.

EBITDA as a share of revenue, a measure of profitability known as the EBITDA margin, rose to 15.8 percent in the second quarter from 10.1 percent a year earlier.