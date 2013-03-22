版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 22日 星期五 22:48 BJT

Brazil builder Cyrela sees new projects steady in coming months

SAO PAULO, March 22 Cyrela Brazil Realty SA has launched eight new projects so far this year despite a challenging holiday calendar, and the homebuilder intends to keep up the pace in the second quarter, a senior executive said on a Friday call with analysts.

