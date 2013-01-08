Cincinnati Bell unit CyrusOne sees IPO priced at $16-$18/shr

GLOBAL-MARKETS-U.S. stocks rise with oil futures, investors await earnings
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices
Jan 8 CyrusOne Inc, owned by telecom services company Cincinnati Bell Inc, said it expects its initial public offering of 16.5 million shares to be priced between $16 and $18 each.
CyrusOne now expects the IPO, including the underwriters option, to raise upto $341.6 million. ()
The data center operator had initially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $300 million and said it intends to structure itself as a real estate investment trust.
CyrusOne, which contributes close to 15 percent of Cincinnati Bell's total revenue, has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CONE."
Upon completion of the offering, Cincinnati Bell will own about 71.6 percent of CyrusOne.
Morgan Stanley and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint-bookrunners for the offering.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 10 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has shortlisted companies for its solar and wind power projects, as part of the first round of its renewable energy initiative, the energy ministry said on Monday.
April 10 AT&T Inc said on Monday it would buy Straight Path Communications Inc, a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion in an all-stock deal as it aims to accumulate the airwaves it needs for a next generation network.