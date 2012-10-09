版本:
Cytec to sell coating resins business for $1.03 bln

Oct 9 Cytec Industries Inc said it will sell its coating resins business to private equity firm Advent International for $1.03 billion.

The sale is expected to close in the first quarter 2013, Cytec said in a statement.

