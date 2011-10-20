UPDATE 1-Cytec Industries Q3 beats Street; sees weak Q4

(Follows alerts)

Oct 20 Specialty chemicals maker Cytec Industries Inc posted a better-than-expected profit for the fourth straight quarter helped by strong demand at its engineered materials business, but said its largest business will slow down in the current quarter.

"A slowdown in demand in other industrial markets is expected to continue in addition to the seasonally weaker fourth quarter, which will negatively impact our Coating Resins segment," Chief Executive Shane Fleming said.

The coating resin business contributes to about half of its turnover.

The company, which caters to sectors ranging from aerospace to industrial coatings, said weak industrial markets impacted its coating resins and additive technologies segments during the latter part of the third quarter.

Woodland Park, New Jersey Cytec forecast full-year adjusted earnings of $3.20-$3.40 a share, on revenue of $3-$3.1 billion.

Analysts on average expect full-year earnings of $3.27 a share, on revenue of $3 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

July-September net profit rose to $47.9million, or 98 cents a share, from $37.7 million, or 75 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.10 a share.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $778 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 81 cents a share, on revenue of $762.9 million.

Cytec shares closed at $37.46 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)