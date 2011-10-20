UPDATE 1-Cytec Industries Q3 beats Street; sees weak Q4

(Follows alerts)
Oct 20 Specialty chemicals maker Cytec
Industries Inc posted a better-than-expected profit for
the fourth straight quarter helped by strong demand at its
engineered materials business, but said its largest business
will slow down in the current quarter.
"A slowdown in demand in other industrial markets is
expected to continue in addition to the seasonally weaker fourth
quarter, which will negatively impact our Coating Resins
segment," Chief Executive Shane Fleming said.
The coating resin business contributes to about half of its
turnover.
The company, which caters to sectors ranging from aerospace
to industrial coatings, said weak industrial markets impacted
its coating resins and additive technologies segments during the
latter part of the third quarter.
Woodland Park, New Jersey Cytec forecast full-year adjusted
earnings of $3.20-$3.40 a share, on revenue of $3-$3.1 billion.
Analysts on average expect full-year earnings of $3.27 a
share, on revenue of $3 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
July-September net profit rose to $47.9million, or 98 cents
a share, from $37.7 million, or 75 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.10 a share.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $778 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 81
cents a share, on revenue of $762.9 million.
Cytec shares closed at $37.46 on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)