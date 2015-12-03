Solvay launches 1.5 bln euro rights issue for Cytec buy

BRUSSELS Dec 3 Solvay SA launched a
share issue to existing shareholders on Thursday to complete
funding for the Belgian chemicals group's $5.5 billion purchase
of Cytec Industries Inc.
Existing shareholders will receive the right to buy one new
share at 70.83 euros for every four existing shares. Solvay
shares closed on Wednesday at 105.80 euros.
The rights subscription period will last until Dec. 15. with
settlement on or around Dec. 21.
Solvay said it expected to close its acquisition of Cytec on
Dec. 9 after securing conditional antitrust clearance from the
European Commission on Wednesday.
Solvay shareholder Solvac has committed to
exercise in full its rights and thereby maintain its 30.20
percent stake.
Also on Thursday it announced a two-for-five rights issue of
up to 452 million euros at an issue price of 74 euros.
In buying Cytec, Solvay will gain a leader in lightweight
composite materials for which there is increasing demand from
the aerospace and automotive sectors as they seek to reduce
carbon dioxide emissions.
It will also add to Solvay's existing formulations to
maximise the amount of ore extracted in mining.
Solvay sold $1.6 billion of bonds Tuesday after a 2.25
billion euro bond and 1.0 billion hybrid bond issue last week.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Jason Neely)