UPDATE 1-Cytec to sell self-adhesive business to Henkel

May 11 Cytec Industries Inc will sell
its self-adhesive business to German consumer goods company
Henkel for $105 million in cash to focus on
higher-margin specialty chemicals.
Cytec sold its pressure sensitive adhesives (PSAs) product
line as it continues to reduce exposure to its highest
revenue-generating segment, coating resins, due to slow demand
in sectors such as housing and manufacturing, especially in
Europe.
PSAs, which contributed $94 million to the company's sales
in 2011, are used for labels, signage, tapes, graphics and
medical application.
Cytec is on track to announce its decision regarding its
remaining coating resins business this quarter, Chief Executive
Shane Fleming said in statement.
The deal, expected to close in the third quarter, will be
neutral to Cytec's adjusted profit in 2012, the company said in
a statement.
Henkel Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted, who has turned the
company around in his four-year tenure with his ambitious and
results-driven management, on Thursday said he is looking to
boost growth with acquisitions.
Cytec shares, which have gained 38 percent in the last six
months, closed at $63.05 on Thursday on the New York Stock
Exchange.