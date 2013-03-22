Medical device maker Cytori Therapeutics loses approval fight

UPDATE 1-Online competitors take on global banks in securities research shake-up
HONG KONG, March 28 A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
WASHINGTON, March 22 A U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acted correctly when it denied fast-track approval of two stem cell-related medical devices made by Cytori Therapeutics Inc .
The FDA had reasonable evidence to find that the devices were not substantially equivalent to devices already on the market, according to the unanimous ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
The FDA's decision meant that Cytori had to conduct extensive clinical research as part of premarket approval.
LONDON, March 28 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strong results and deal-making across the region, recovering from the previous session's sentiment-fuelled dip.
LONDON, March 28 South Africa's rand took another tumble on Tuesday with investors reeling from President Jacob Zuma's sudden decision to recall his finance minister from a trip abroad in a sign of escalating tensions.