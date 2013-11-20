版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-CytRx initiates mid-stage trial with aldoxorubicin in patients with a form of brain cancer

Nov 20 CytRx Corp : * Initiates phase 2 clinical trial with aldoxorubicin in patients with

unresectable glioblastoma multiforme (brain cancer) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
