2013年 12月 11日

BRIEF-Cytrx up 25.5 percent premarket after phase 2b clinical trial results

NEW YORK Dec 11 CytRx Corp : * Up 25.5 percent to $3 in premarket after phase 2b clinical trial results of aldoxorubicin
