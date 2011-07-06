UPDATE 1-CytRx's cancer drug shows positive results

* Says INNO-206 can deliver higher dosage of doxorubicin

* To initiate mid-stage trial in second half of the year (Follows alerts)

July 6 CytRx Corp said its experimental drug to treat cancer of soft tissues can safely deliver four times higher dosage of chemotherapy drug doxorubicin compared with the standard dose.

Doxorubicin is used either alone or in combination with other chemotherapy agents as a treatment for soft tissue sarcoma and its dosage level is limited due to its toxicity.

CytRx's INNO-206 is a conjugate of doxorubicin that binds to the most abundant protein in blood plasma and is circulated throughout the body.

The company said it will initiate a mid-stage trial for INNO-206, which received orphan drug status on Tuesday, in second half of the year.

In April, INNO-206 received orphan drug status from U.S. health regulators to treat pancreatic cancer.

Shares of the company closed at $0.71 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)