Cytrx cancer drug shows promise in mid-stage study

Jan 6 Cytrx Corp said interim data showed its experimental cancer drug was effective in a mid-stage study to treat patients with a deadly form of brain cancer.

The drug, aldoxorubicin, prevented the disease from progressing and shrank tumors, the company said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had placed a hold on enrolling new patients in clinical trials of aldoxorubicin in November, after a patient died. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
