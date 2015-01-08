版本:
CytRx cancer drug shows promise in mid-stage study

Jan 8 CytRx Corp said its cancer drug was effective against a type of skin cancer in HIV+ patients, sending its shares up 13 percent before the bell.

Interim data from an ongoing mid-stage study showed that the drug, aldoxorubicin, stopped tumor growth in HIV+ patients suffering from Kaposi's Sarcoma, the company said on Thursday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on enrolling new patients in all clinical trials of aldoxorubicin in November, after a patient died. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
