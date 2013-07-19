Alpiq fails to sell Czech power plants -report

PRAGUE, July 19 Swiss energy group Alpiq
has failed to sell its two coal-fired co-generation
power plants in the Czech Republic, newspaper Hospodarske Noviny
reported on Friday, citing a partner in the bidding group.
Petr Paukner, a partner in the only remaining bidder PURS,
told the paper that PURS had balked at paying the price required
by the Swiss company.
Alpiq had asked for 10.5 billion Czech crowns (about 400
million euros) while PURS was willing to pay up to 8.5 billion,
the newspaper said, without citing a source of the information.
Paukner told the newspaper that PURS was still interested in
the plants but the asking amount was unacceptable, given the
current market situation.
Neither PURS nor Alpiq were immediately available for
comment.
Media reported in April that Alpiq had asked bidders to
improve their offers, which had come in well below 400 million
euros.
Alpiq's two Czech plants have an electricity capacity of 529
MW and a heating capacity of 1,072 MW.
($1 = 19.8067 Czech crowns)
($1 = 0.7639 euros)
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; editing by Jason Neely)