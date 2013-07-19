UPDATE 2-Last bidder quits Alpiq tender for Czech power plants

(Adds Alpiq comment)
PRAGUE, July 19 Czech company PURS, the only
remaining bidder for two Czech coal-fired co-generation power
plants put up for sale by Swiss energy group Alpiq, has
quit the tender, a partner in PURS said on Friday.
Petr Paukner told Reuters that PURS had balked at paying the
price asked by the Swiss company.
"With the current energy prices we, unfortunately, cannot
pay the amount that Alpiq is asking for," Paukner said.
He did not want to give a figure for the price the Swiss
company had asked for in the sale, which is part its broad
restructuring programme.
The Hospodarske Noviny newspaper reported on Friday, without
identifying a source, that Alpiq had asked for 10.5 billion
crowns (about 400 million euros) for the two plants in the
cities of Zlin and Kladno, while PURS was willing to pay up to
8.5 billion.
Paukner said PURS, which consists of Czech companies
Carbounion, E-Invest and Sokolovska Uhelna, was still interested
in the plants and was ready to renew talks with Alpiq, if the
Swiss group changed its mind about conditions of the sale.
"We do not have a problem with banks to lend to us for it.
We have enough money to even add equity," Paukner said.
Alpiq spokeswoman Christel Varone said in an email: "We do
not want to comment on the ongoing process. Once decisions have
been taken Alpiq will inform accordingly."
Media reported in April that Alpiq had asked bidders to
improve their offers, which had come in well below 400 million
euros.
Alpiq's two Czech plants have a power generating capacity of
529 MW and a heating capacity of 1,072 MW.
($1 = 19.8067 Czech crowns)
($1 = 0.7639 euros)
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; editing by Andrew Roche)