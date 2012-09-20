Czech Republic bans liquor exports to EU after bootleg booze kills 23

BRIEF-Dr Reddy's says U.S. court finds co's product infringes some patents
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
PRAGUE, Sept 20 The Czech government has imposed an immediate ban on all exports of hard liquor to the European Union following the death of 23 people from methyl alcohol poisoning, Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Thursday.
The Czech Republic banned all hard liquor sales in shops and pubs last Friday after the poisonings believed to come from bootleg alcohol. It plans to gradually reopen the domestic market from the middle of next week, using new tax stamps and certifications of origin to secure the safe origin of drinks.
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.