Slovaks ban Czech booze as bootleg poisoning scare widens

BRATISLAVA, Sept 18 Slovakia banned the import
and sale of Czech spirits on Tuesday after 22 people died in its
central European neighbour from drinking bootleg vodka and rum
containing poisonous methanol.
The Slovak move followed a similar ban in Poland on Sunday
and showed that Czech authorities have not been able to bring
their biggest health scare in decades under control.
The Czechs introduced a ban on all liquor containing more
than 20 percent alcohol on Friday, forcing retailers to pull 20
million bottles off the shelves and dealing a blow to pubs and
cocktail bars serving locals and tourists alike.
Slovakia followed suit after eight Slovaks were taken into
hospital in the eastern town of Presov on Sunday after drinking
Czech-made spirits at a party.
"We ... came to a conclusion that it is necessary to prevent
further consumption and sales of any Czech-made alcohol in
Slovakia," Slovak Healthcare Minister Zuzana Zvolenska told
reporters.
Agriculture Minister Lubomir Jahnatek said the ban would
remain in place until Czech authorities gained control of the
situation.
Four of the poisoned Slovaks were sent home on Tuesday and
the other four were in good condition, the Healthcare Ministry
said. Some 700 customs officers were visiting sites across the
country together with police to test suspect spirits.
Apart from the deaths, dozens of other people have been
admitted to hospital in the Czech Republic with methanol
poisoning in the past two weeks, and some have gone blind.
Czech police have arrested 23 people on suspicion of
producing or distributing the poisonous bootleg alcohol, a
profitable business that avoids excise and value-added taxes.
The country's spirits makers estimate up to 25 percent of
the alcohol in circulation is bootleg - often cheap vodka and
rum made from industrial alcohol via a simple chemical process
and sold under fake labels.
Police have been investigating how methanol got into the
spirits. One theory is that it may come from windscreen wiper
fluid, possibly from Poland.
Methanol can sometimes result from home distillation, common
in the Czech Republic, if it is done clumsily, but the victims
said they had purchased bottles at kiosks and stores.
The Czechs, makers of the original Pilsner beer, have the
world's highest beer consumption of about 140 litres per capita
per year and are among the world's heaviest drinkers in general.