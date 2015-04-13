Broadcaster CME's co-CEO: Czech TV ad market strengthening-newspaper MFD

PRAGUE, April 13 Central European Media Enterprises (CME) has seen the Czech television advertising market strengthen in the first few months of the year and the trend should continue, the broadcaster's Co-Chief Executive Christoph Mainusch was quoted as saying.

"The market has started to strengthen again which has been shown in the first few months of this year," Mainusch said in an interview with Czech newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes (MFD) published on Monday.

"According to my opinion, this trend will continue."

Mainusch also said there were no plans to sell any key activities of CME, which operates in six central and eastern European markets. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Holmes)