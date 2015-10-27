Broadcaster CME sees 2015 OIBDA growth at higher end of forecast range

PRAGUE Oct 27 Central European Media Enterprises (CME) expects full-year core profit (OIBDA) to grow in 2015 at the higher end of its previously forecasted range of 45-55 percent at constant exchange rates, the television broadcaster said in a presentation on Tuesday.

For the full year it expects free cash flow towards the higher end of a $45 million-$55 million forecasted range at actual exchange rates.

CME posted operating income before depreciation and amortisation of $95.4 million in 2014.

It reported on Tuesday OIBDA nearly tripled year on year to $8.4 million in the third quarter, although it missed analyst expectations, causing shares to fall.