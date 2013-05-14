版本:
S&P lifts broadcaster CME's rating after share float

PRAGUE May 14 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has raised its long-term corporate credit rating for broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) to 'B-' from 'CCC+', it said on Tuesday.

The move follows a CME share offering that raised $150 million gross proceeds to help it cut debt. S&P also cited CME's plans to sell $200 million of preferred shares to its largest shareholder, U.S. media group Time Warner, as a reason for its change.
