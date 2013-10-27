UPDATE 1-Power struggle in Czech election winner hits coalition talks

* Social Democrats in chaos as party splits after election
* Leader Sobotka refuses to heed call to resign
* Rivals take control of government talks
* Party aims to form coalition with two centrist parties
By Robert Muller
PRAGUE, Oct 27 Attempts to form a new Czech
government after this weekend's election suffered a setback on
Sunday when the winning centre-left party tried to oust its
leader due to an unexpectedly weak showing at the ballot box.
The Social Democrats' leadership body voted by 20 to 13 to
call on chairman and candidate for prime minister Bohuslav
Sobotka to quit after the party won only 20.5 percent of the
vote.
But Sobotka vowed to fight on, saying his rivals, led by
deputy chairman Michal Hasek, would be under the influence of
President Milos Zeman, Sobotka's longtime rival and a former
Social Democrat prime minister.
"I will not resign because I want to keep defending values I
believe in within the (party). Among them is an independent
Social Democratic party," Sobotka, 42, said.
A quarter of a century after the fall of Communism in the
1989 "Velvet Revolution", Czechs have grown disillusioned with
their political class and used their votes to protest against
established parties, including the Social Democrats, that have
been stained by corruption scandals.
Sobotka's fate was unclear - the call to resign was not
binding - but Hasek, 37, has the initiative as he will now lead
the coalition talks with two centrist parties.
"Voters do not need to worry for a second about the mandate
they gave the Social Democrats; our promises and commitments
remain in place," said Hasek.
Hasek's faction met Zeman late on Saturday, Czech media
reported. Zeman has in the past hinted he may prefer Hasek as
prime minister after the election.
Zeman angered parties in July when he pushed through a
caretaker cabinet made up of his allies, which will continue to
rule until a new government is formed.
The Social Democrats want to start talks with the centrist
party ANO, an anti-corruption movement started two years ago by
food and agricultural tycoon Andrej Babis, 59, that came second
in the election. They also want to negotiate with the centrist
Christian Democrats to form a three-party coalition.
Centre-right parties that ruled the EU and NATO member
country of 10.5 million until their cabinet collapsed amid
corruption and spying allegations in June suffered a crushing
defeat in the vote.
POTENTIAL PARTNERS IN SHOCK
Analysts said Hasek's move was motivated by personal
ambition and his fight with Sobotka was hurting the party.
"This is also the reason for lower support for social
Democrats. Many centrist voters were really afraid that a vote
for the Social Democrats is in fact a vote for Zeman," political
analyst Vladimira Dvorakova said.
As election results trickled in on Saturday, Babis said he
was against joining a government but the mood seemed to change
on Sunday, although ANO has not yet committed to joining a
Social Democrat-led cabinet or supporting a minority cabinet.
The turmoil in the Social Democrats was already hurting
prospects for forming a coalition.
"I am shocked by what is happening in the Social Democrats,"
news agency CTK quoted Babis as saying. "This party, the
election winner, is destabilising the political situation."
Social Democrat leaders said on Sunday said they could agree
with ANO on anti-corruption measures, such as laws requiring the
publishing of public contracts.
But they will struggle to follow through on plans to raise
taxes for high earners and utilities, telecoms companies and
banks because of ANO's opposition to tax hikes. Babis is also
cooler on adoption of the euro than the pro-European Social
Democrats.
Markets have been unfazed by the election but messy
coalition talks, an increasingly likely scenario, could unsettle
investors. Local markets are closed on Monday for a holiday.