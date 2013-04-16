Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 16

PRAGUE, April 16 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
==========================MORNING NEWS========================
FORTUNA DIVIDEND: Czech betting company Fortuna
Entertainment group said on Tuesday it would propose
to pay out a dividend of 0.67 euros per share.
Story: Related news:
RPG OFFERS NOTES: Czech privately-held residential real
estate company RPG Byty has launched an offering of 400 million
euros of senior secured notes due in 2020, the company said.
Story: Related news:
===========================TOP NEWS===========================
COMMUNIST FILES: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas accused
opposition Social Democrats on Monday of trying to cosy up to
the Communists ahead of polls next year by seeking to suppress
secret police files that could embarrass the party that ruled
for 40 years.
Story: Related news:
CEZ IN ALBANIA: It seemed a perfect match: Central Europe's
biggest utility was hunting for new markets while Albania sought
foreign investment to modernize an aging energy system and ease
reliance on unpredictable hydro power supplies.
Story: Related news:
DEBT SALE CALENDAR: The Czech Finance Ministry released
plans on Monday to auction up to 13 billion crowns worth of
domestic government bonds in four primary auctions taking place
in May 2013.
Story: Related news:
LENDING UP: Czech banks' lending accelerated in February due
to rising demand for loans to finance trade by its strong export
sector outside Europe, the Czech Banking Association said.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies mostly rose on
Monday, supported by demand for the region's debt, which also
limited losses for the zloty after Polish inflation data kept
rate cut chances alive.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Central European spot power prices jumped on
Monday due to forecasts of lower temperatures and renewable
power supplies while forwards rose slightly as carbon gained,
traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.855 25.818 -0.14 -3.22
vs Dollar 19.751 19.714 -0.19 -4.03
Czech Equities 959.71 959.71 -1.86 -7.6
U.S. Equities 14,599.2 14,865.06 -1.79 11.41
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
POWER PLANT SALE: Czech power group CEZ is holding
exclusive talks with mining company Gascontrol over the sale of
its hard coal-burning power plant Detmarovice. Gascontrol has
offered around 1.3 billion Czech crowns ($65.86 million).
Tyden, page 52
BEER: The Czech Republic has the cheapest tap beer in the
European Union. Half a litre of beer is worth 22 crowns compared
to 101 crown in London and more than 200 crowns in Norway and
Greenland.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1C
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.7938 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)