Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 18

PRAGUE, April 18 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
============================EVENTS============================
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
    Related news: 
==========================MORNING NEWS========================
    NWR TO REVISE OUTLOOK: New World Resources (NWR) 
said it would have to revise its full-year guidance because a
difficult trading environment had hit its operating performance.
    Story: Related news:  
===========================TOP NEWS===========================
    SHIELD AGAINST EXCESS GERMAN WIND POWER: Czech grid operator
CEPS has backed a plan to build transformers to guard against
excess flows of German wind-produced electricity which threaten
neighbouring transmission systems, a CEPS official said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    DIVIDEND TAX: The Czech government has approved a plan to
forego withholding tax on dividends from domestic, EU and some
other foreign investors from next year, instead of 2015 as
previously planned, a finance ministry spokesman said.     
    Story: Related news: 
    
    SAMURAI BOND PLAN SHELVED: The Czech Republic has shelved
plans for a yen-denominated bond issue for the time being
because of volatility in the Japanese currency, the Finance
Ministry's debt department head said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    MORTGAGE RATES AT RECORD LOWS: The average interest rate on
mortgages provided by Czech banks fell to 3.17 percent in March
from 3.21 in February, matching an all time low reached in
December, Fincentrum Hypoindex data showed.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Czech and Polish bonds extended gains on
Wednesday, with Warsaw markets driven by local investor
appetite, hopeful of new capital inflows from Japanese investors
to boost demand and further cuts in interest rates.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Long-term central European power prices hit a
fresh low on Wednesday as traders said they expected the forward
market to fall further following the European Parliament's
rejection on Tuesday of proposals to prop up the carbon market. 
    Story: Related news: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.852     25.827    -0.1       -3.21
 vs Dollar         19.814     19.798    -0.08      -4.37
 Czech Equities    950.38     950.38     -0.9       -8.5
 U.S. Equities 14,618.59  14,756.78     -0.94      11.56
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    CAR PRODUCTION: Exports of cars fell by a fifth in January.
Exports to Germany fell by 28 percent, to France by 50 percent
and to Netherlands by 70 percent.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
