Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 18

PRAGUE, April 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: ==========================MORNING NEWS======================== NWR TO REVISE OUTLOOK: New World Resources (NWR) said it would have to revise its full-year guidance because a difficult trading environment had hit its operating performance. Story: Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS=========================== SHIELD AGAINST EXCESS GERMAN WIND POWER: Czech grid operator CEPS has backed a plan to build transformers to guard against excess flows of German wind-produced electricity which threaten neighbouring transmission systems, a CEPS official said. Story: Related news: DIVIDEND TAX: The Czech government has approved a plan to forego withholding tax on dividends from domestic, EU and some other foreign investors from next year, instead of 2015 as previously planned, a finance ministry spokesman said. Story: Related news: SAMURAI BOND PLAN SHELVED: The Czech Republic has shelved plans for a yen-denominated bond issue for the time being because of volatility in the Japanese currency, the Finance Ministry's debt department head said. Story: Related news: MORTGAGE RATES AT RECORD LOWS: The average interest rate on mortgages provided by Czech banks fell to 3.17 percent in March from 3.21 in February, matching an all time low reached in December, Fincentrum Hypoindex data showed. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Czech and Polish bonds extended gains on Wednesday, with Warsaw markets driven by local investor appetite, hopeful of new capital inflows from Japanese investors to boost demand and further cuts in interest rates. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Long-term central European power prices hit a fresh low on Wednesday as traders said they expected the forward market to fall further following the European Parliament's rejection on Tuesday of proposals to prop up the carbon market. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.852 25.827 -0.1 -3.21 vs Dollar 19.814 19.798 -0.08 -4.37 Czech Equities 950.38 950.38 -0.9 -8.5 U.S. Equities 14,618.59 14,756.78 -0.94 11.56 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ CAR PRODUCTION: Exports of cars fell by a fifth in January. Exports to Germany fell by 28 percent, to France by 50 percent and to Netherlands by 70 percent. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)