Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 12

PRAGUE, June 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

===========================EVENTS==============================
PRAGUE -The lower house of parliament to continue its session (until June 21).
PRAGUE - First auction round of 1.50%/19 and 2.50%/28 government bonds.
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.

===========================TOP NEWS============================
UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol plans to invest 19 billion crowns ($976 million) over the next five years under a new strategy to help it return to profit, the company said on Tuesday.

LOAN: Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group has signed a six-year loan deal worth 50 million euros ($65.97 million) with Erste Group Bank unit Ceska Sporitelna, it said on Tuesday.

CHINA FDI: Chinese firms are taking on discounts and risks in exchange for access to central and southeastern Europe. The Balkans and neighbouring regions offer economic growth, looser regulation - and a place at the gates of the European Union for firms that can help countries progress to EU power generation standards and EU membership.

CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint fell to a level not seen since late April while Poland's zloty gave up most of its post-intervention gains on Tuesday as concerns over U.S. monetary stimulus kept battering the region.

CEE POWER: Long-term central European power prices hit a new low on Tuesday on falling coal prices, while spot prices slumped on forecasts for increased wind production and high water levels, traders said.

========================PRESS DIGEST============================
TAX: The government's tax forgiveness for businesses hit by floods will cost up to 5 billion crowns, according to the Finance Ministry. The budget deficit is planned at 100 billion this year and Prime Minister Petr Necas has said this target would be reached. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A1

AMAZON: Amazon will build a logistics centre for Germany near the Prague airport. The company, though, has no plans to directly enter the Czech market, the newspaper reported. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14

CEZ: CEZ widened its offer of free electricity and gas deliveries. Households with up to half a metre of water are now eligible for one month deliveries. Pravo, page 3