Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 13

PRAGUE, June 13 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
===========================EVENTS============================== 
      
    PRAGUE -The lower house of parliament to continue its
session (until June 21).
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues. 
    PRAGUE - Second round of 1.50%/19 government
bond auction. Second round of 2.50%/28 government
bond auction. 
===========================TOP NEWS============================ 
   
    TIME TO SELL CROWN?: The risk that the Czech National Bank
(CNB) resorts to substantial foreign exchange intervention to
weaken the value of the crown can only have been
increased by a fall in Czech consumer prices in May.  
    BOND AUCTIONS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 1.225 billion
crowns ($63.42 million) worth of 2.50/28 government bonds
 and 4.0 billion crowns ($207.09 million) worth of
1.50/19 government bonds in the first, competitive
round of bidding at an auction a
    CEE MARKETS:The Hungarian forint and Polish zloty led a
rebound among emerging European currencies on Wednesday but the
region's assets remained vulnerable to shifts in global risk
sentiment. 
    CEE POWER: Central European spot power prices fell on
Wednesday due to forecasts for warmer weather and healthy wind
power supply in the region, while the front year contract
rebounded from an all-time low it struck in the previous
session, traders said.
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.554     25.627     0.28      -2.02
 vs Dollar         19.118     19.202     0.44      -0.7
 Czech Equities    934.76     934.76     -0.92     -10.01
 U.S. Equities 14,995.23  15,122.02     -0.84      14.43
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
     
    SPENDING: The government approved to raise 2014 spending by
15 billion crowns ($780.04 million) to 1,137 billion and 2015
spending by 10 billion crowns to 1,156 billion to help the
country recover from the recent floods. Transport Minister
Zbynek Stanjura said he hoped spending would eventually be
raised even more. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
            
