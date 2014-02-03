Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 3

PRAGUE, Feb 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for January due out at 0830 GMT. End-January budget balance data (1300 GMT). Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference at 1100 GMT. Related new: PRAGUE - Defense Minister Martin Stropnicky to hold a news conference on its priorities (1400 GMT). Related news: ===========================NEWS============================== BUDGET: The Czech Republic will aim to reduce its budget deficit to below 100 billion crowns ($4.89 billion) in 2015 from a planned 112 billion crowns this year, the country's new finance minister said on Sunday. Story: Related news: UNIPETROL: Czech oil firm Unipetrol has completed the buyout of Royal Dutch Shell's minority stake in its refining unit Ceska Rafinerska, in the latest move to reshape an industry hit by low margins and unstable prices. Story: Related news: OUTLOOK: The Czech economy should grow slightly faster than expected in 2014, recovering from a contraction last year, the Finance Ministry said in quarterly update of its macroeconomic forecasts. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint and government bonds extended losses on Friday, spurring expectations that its central bank may become the next to be forced into an interest rate hike as investors flee riskier assets. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: High forecast levels of wind and solar power generation, as well as lower weekend demand, drove Central European spot power prices lower on Friday while the Czech front year contract also eased, tracking oil and carbon, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.514 27.458 -0.2 -0.67 vs Dollar 20.383 20.309 -0.36 -2.6 Czech Equities 990.61 990.61 -0.38 0.16 U.S. Equities 15,698.85 15,848.61 -0.94 -5.3 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT =======================PRESS DIGEST============================ CME: Central European Media Enterprises' (CME) co-Chief Executive Christoph Mainusch said companies had accepted the broadcasters' new pricing policy very well. He said the group's Czech station Nova saw its market share in the key 15-54 age group rise 2 percentage points to 36 percent in 2013. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page D4 TEMELIN: The European Commission will wait to request documentation on CEZ's Temelin tender until Areva's appeal on disqualification is decided in a Czech court, Czech radio reported. Pravo, page 17 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com