Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 9

PRAGUE, Sept 9 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    August inflation data at 0700 GMT.
    August grain harvest estimate at 0700 GMT.
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    AIR: France's Thales SA won a deal to deliver an
air traffic control system worth 35.5 million euros ($45.95
million) to Czech Air Navigation Services (RLP), the Czech state
company said on Monday.
    CEE MARKETS: Central European government bonds firmed on
Monday, with Polish and Romanian yields dropping to record lows
as expectations grew for monetary easing in the region.
    CEE POWER: Expectations for rising consumption and lower
solar supply boosted Czech and Slovak day ahead power on Monday
as a power plant outage pushed Hungarian prices well above those
of its regional peers, traders said.
    HEALTH: A British boy with a brain tumour, whose parents
were briefly arrested in Spain when seeking alternative care,
arrived at a Prague hospital for treatment on Monday.
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2014
 vs Euro        27.58      27.415    -0.6       -0.91
 vs Dollar         21.417     20.103    -6.54      -7.81
 Czech Equities    994.95     994.95     -0.21       0.6
 U.S. Equities 17,111.42  17,137.36     -0.15       3.23
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
   
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    BEER: Heineken is in talks about possibly selling
its Czech operations to Molson Coors, which owns the
country's second biggest brewery, according to two unnamed
industry sources. Spokespeople for the companies declined to
comment for the newspaper.
    Lidove Noviny, page 1
    
    ONLINE RETAIL: Czech online retailer Alza.cz will start
delivering goods to the entire EU from Tuesday. The company,
which already covers the Czech and Slovak markets, had revenue
of 9.2 billion crowns last year.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
