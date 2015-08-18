Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 18

PRAGUE, Aug 18 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
July producer prices data 0700 GMT
===========================NEWS================================
SAINT-GOBAIN: France's construction materials producer
Saint-Gobain is considering a sale of its Czech unit,
Raab Karcher and Platforma, Hospodarske Noviny newspaper
reported on Tuesday.
BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer 12 billion to
36 billion crowns ($1.48 billion) or alternatively 15 billion to
41 billion crowns ($1.68 billion) worth of domestic government
bonds in six primary auctions taking place in September, the
ministry said on Monday.
CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's most liquid currencies
rebounded on Monday amid hopes that upcoming data will show that
the Polish economy is not slowing down despite
weaker-than-expected output figures last week.
CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power
prices mainly fell on Monday due to cooler weather that sapped
air conditioning demand, traders said.
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
AMAZON: Amazon.com will employ another 3,000 people
in the new storing facility that the U.S. retailer is planning
to build in Prague, a source from market with realities told the
paper.
Amazon is already running a similar warehouse near the city
of Brno, where it employs 1,000 people.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
