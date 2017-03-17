版本:
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 17

    PRAGUE, March 17 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    CENBANK: The Czech central bank is likely to end a regime to
keep the crown weak around the middle of the year, Vice-Governor
Mojmir Hampl was quoted as saying on Thursday, adding a later
exit was also possible.
    CENBANK POLL: The Czech central bank will exit its cap on
currency strength in April or May and may do so outside of
regularly planned policy meetings, a Reuters poll showed on
Thursday, as inflation picks up faster than expected.
    CME: Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME)
                   expects growth in its markets this year to
pave the way for another cut in borrowing costs as it seeks to
start paying down its heavy debt load, Co-Chief Executive
Michael Del Nin said.
    CURRENT ACCOUNT: The Czech current account showed a surplus
of 29.4 billion crowns ($1.17 billion) in January, just below
expectations, central bank data showed on Thursday.
    CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks and government bonds
firmed across the board on Thursday as risk appetite increased
after Wednesday's less hawkish than expected Federal Reserve
comments.
    SKODA: Employees at carmaker Skoda Auto, the country's
biggest exporter and a part of Volkswagen group, with full
entitlement will get an average bonus of 90,000 crowns 
($3,591.81) this year.
    Lidove Noviny, page 13
    
    CARS: The used-car market should slightly grow this year
with an expected 700,000 vehicles sold, said the head of
consumer consultancy CEBIA, which specialises in car sales.
    Pravo, page 15
           
