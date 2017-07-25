FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 25
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
2017年7月25日 / 早上6点25分 / 1 天前

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 25

路透新闻部

4 分钟阅读

    PRAGUE, July 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    CME: Central European Media Enterprises                   
quarterly OIBDA increased 14% at actual rates and 15% at
constant rates to $61.2 million.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    CONFIDENCE: Czech business confidence rose in July to a
six-month high, but companies in the country with the EU's
lowest unemployment rate are worried that a worker shortage is
becoming a barrier to further expansion.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    BANKS: Czech banks expect tighter conditions for household
loans in the third quarter and falling demand for mortgage
lending as stricter recommendations in the home loan market take
bigger effect, a central bank lending survey showed on Monday.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies firmed on Monday,
led by the zloty after it was boosted by Polish President
Andrzej Duda's rejection of disputed legislation to reform the
judiciary.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.034     26.01     -0.09       3.6
 vs Dollar                22.317     22.309    -0.04      12.99
 Czech Equities        1,007.67   1,007.67      0.35       9.34
 U.S. Equities        21,513.17  21,580.07     -0.31       8.86
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
 
      
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    PRAGUE AIRPORT: Prague Airport handled a record 6.76 million
passengers in the first half, which is 1.2 million more than a
year ago.
    Pravo, page 16
    
    CEZ: Majority state-owned utility CEZ           paid some of
its management directors fees from mining unit Severoceske Doly.
The finance ministry has objected to paying the fees on a group
level at recent shareholders meetings. 
    CEZ said the mining group has a separate compensation
system, while former finance minister Andrej Babis told the
paper the fees should be cancelled across the group.
    Lidove Noviny, page 1
    
    M&A: Agrofert's chemical group DEZA won anti-monopoly
approval to buy Petrochemia-Blachownia of Poland.
    Pravo, page 15

  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                       
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

