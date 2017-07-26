FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 26
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 26

    PRAGUE, July 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
    ECONOMY: Central and Eastern Europe faces the end of an
economic era. With employment rates at record highs, and workers
demanding wages closer to western levels, the cheap-labour model
that has driven growth since the fall of communism is on the way
out.
    ARMS INDUSTRY: During the last days of the Cold War in 1988,
Czechoslovakia's Aero Vodochody's factory outside Prague
produced a record 250 of its Albatros L-39 training jets for
Soviet bloc air forces.
    Those customers disappeared with the collape of Communism as
successive governments focused on building a market economy and
steered away from arms exports, sending the industry into a
tailspin. Numerous comeback attempts sputtered for Aero, which
halted jet production between 2003 and 2015.
    Now a growing number of conflicts around the world is
helping to fuel demand for arms, providing Czech firms an
opportunity to sell to customers looking for a supplier from a
country that does not usually impose political strings.
    MOODY'S: Ratings agency Moody's says Czech Republic's lower
debt, more stable politics support stronger credit profile
relative to Poland.
    CME: Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME)
                   confirmed its 2017 core profit growth
outlook. 
    BREXIT: British courts should protect the rights of European
Union citizens living in the country after it leaves the bloc,
Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday, defending Britain's
rejection of the EU's position. 
    CEE MARKETS: The zloty steadied on Tuesday following recent
jitters prompted by political wrangling over reforms which
increase Poland's right-wing government's influence over the
judiciary.
    E-SHOPS: Revenue for Czech online retailers is estimated to
pass 100 billion crowns ($4.47 billion) this year for the first
time.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                       
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 22.3630 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

