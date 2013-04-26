Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 26

PRAGUE, April 26 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
===========================EVENTS=============================
LONDON - Coal mining firm New World Resources (NWR)
to hold an annual shareholders' meeting.
Related news:
KUTNA HORA - Cigarette maker Philip Morris CR to
hold an annual shareholders' meeting.
Related news:
PRAGUE - International Monetary Fund (IMF) to organise
conference "Financing CESEE's future growth: the evolving role
of the banking system" (1330 GMT).
Related news:
===========================TOP NEWS===========================
EURO DEBATE: The Czech Republic may adopt the euro around
the year 2020, opposition leader Bohuslav Sobotka, the favourite
to become prime minister after next year's election, said on
Thursday.
Story: Related news:
C.BANK: All Czech central bank board members will attend the
bank's May 2 monetary policy meeting, the bank said on Thursday.
Story: Related news:
C.BANK POLL: Losses for the Czech crown have removed the
prospect of the central bank stepping in to weaken the currency
as a way of easing monetary conditions, at least for the time
being, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
Story: Related news:
SKODA: Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen
, aims to double its sales in China to 500,000
vehicles by 2018, when one-third of its annual output could go
to the world's biggest car market.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Eastern European currencies opened mostly lower
on Thursday, with the forint retreating in the aftermath of an
interest rate cut by Hungary's central bank earlier this week to
help the economy recover from recession.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Warmer weather and an uptick in wind production
in the region sent central European spot power lower on Thursday
while forward prices gained along with carbon, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.754 25.803 0.19 -2.82
vs Dollar 19.789 19.818 0.15 -4.23
Czech Equities 964.33 964.33 -0.19 -7.16
U.S. Equities 14,700.8 14,676.3 0.17 12.18
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
AMAZON: Online seller Amazon has picked the Czech
Republic over Poland for a 100,000 sqm distribution centre. The
U.S. company is currently searching for a location.
E15, page 1
TELECOM HEAD: Industry Minister Martin Kuba will propose
Jaromir Novak to succeed Pavel Dvorak as head of the telecoms
regulator CTU. Novak, the newspaper said, is someone who wants
open the door to competition, protect customers and make mobile
services cheaper.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
TEMELIN: Rosatom will deal with all the conditions that CEZ
is asking for in bids to expand the Temelin nuclear power plant,
Rosatom deputy head Kirill Komarov said. CEZ has asked for the
two bidders -- Rosatom and Westinghouse -- to improve their
offers. Komarov said negotiations have started and will continue
for several months.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
EU FUNDS: EU funds going to profit-earning projects, like
hotels or aquaparks, will be limited in the future, Deputy
Development Minister Daniel Braun said. More funds will be
dedicated to favourable loans or guarantees and equity
investments, which Braun said could grow to 5-7 percent of all
funds, up from 1 percent.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com