Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 29

PRAGUE, April 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================TOP NEWS=========================== CEZ: Shares in Czech power group CEZ, central Europe's largest listed company, closed at 550 crowns, their lowest level since August 2005, and 1.29 percent down on the day. Story: Related news: EURO: When Czech President Milos Zeman said last week his country could join the euro by 2018, he met with little more than a shrug from the country's other political leaders who have shied away from setting a date. Yet his strongly pro-European views - he made a show of hoisting the European Union's flag for the first time at Prague Castle when he took office last month - may be a first sign that one of the EU's most reluctant members will change its tune. Story: Related news: IMF: Policymakers in emerging Europe should help banks resolve bad loans and find more local sources of funding to avoid the cycle of boom and bust fanned by an ownership model dominated by foreign lenders, the IMF said on Friday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Forint-denominated Hungarian government bonds retreated on Friday as investors continued to shift into foreign currency debt following a decline in domestic yields. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European power for the next working day fell on Friday due to forecasts for increased renewable energy, while forward year contracts dipped on fears of a slowing economy and low spot prices, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.707 25.717 0.04 -2.63 vs Dollar 19.669 19.746 0.39 -3.6 Czech Equities 958.48 958.48 -0.61 -7.72 U.S. Equities 14,712.55 14,700.8 0.08 12.27 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ TELECOM: Telefonica Czech Republic expects second-quarter results to be better than in the previous two years after launching its new unlimited calling packages. About 300,000 have signed up for the offer since Telefonica, T-Mobile and Vodafone began sales a few weeks ago. Pravo, page 4 BANKS: The five newest banks have a total of almost 1 million clients. The banks are Equa Bank, Zuno Bank, Air Bank, mBanka and Fio Banka. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com