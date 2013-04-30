Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 30

PRAGUE, April 30 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
March money supply data at 0800 GMT
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
===========================TOP NEWS===========================
EXPLOSION IN CENTRAL PRAGUE: An explosion in central Prague
on Monday, probably caused by gas, injured as many as 40 people,
officials said, and neighbouring buildings - including the
National Theatre - had to be evacuated.
Story: Related news:
CME TO OFFER SHARES: Loss-making broadcaster Central
European Media Enterprises (CME) plans to
raise around $400 million gross, mostly from top shareholder
Time Warner, to cut debt amid plunging advertising
revenues.
Story: Related news:
ERSTE SEES 2ND HALF UPTICK: Green shoots of recovery in
central and eastern Europe trouble spots will help Erste Group
Bank chop risk provisions this year, the region's
number-three lender said.
Story: Related news:
TELEFONICA SEES RECORD GAIN IN CUSTOMERS: Telefonica Czech
Republic expects a record rise in new contract
customers in the second quarter after cutting mobile rates and
launching unlimited calling packages as part of a price war
shaking up the Czech market.
Story: Related news:
EVRAZ TO RESTART PRODUCTION IN OSTRAVA: Czech company Evraz
Vitkovice Steel, a unit of Russia's Evraz, is to resume
primary steel production on May 1, it said on Monday, nearly a
month after output was halted due to poor demand.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: The forint led a firming of Central European
currencies on Monday as investors' hunger for high yields
overcame concerns over Hungarian monetary policy under its new
governor.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Higher consumption fuelled by cool weather and a
dip in renewable generation that crimped supply propped up
central European day ahead power on Monday, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.686 25.652 -0.13 -2.55
vs Dollar 19.601 19.566 -0.18 -3.24
Czech Equities 964.43 964.43 0.62 -7.15
U.S. Equities 14,818.75 14,712.55 0.72 13.08
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
SKODA SALES FALTER: Operating profit at Skoda, a unit of
Volkswagen, fell by nearly 50 percent to 112 million
euros in the first three months of the year as revenues fell to
2.4 billion euros from 2.9 billion a year ago.
Deliveries dropped by 9.2 percent year on year to 220,433
units and sales fell by 13.3 percent to 179,000 cars.
The company said the deterioration was due to changes in the
range of its models and a gradual switch to a new Octavia model.
The continuing weakness on European markets was also an
influence.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
PUBLISHING: Economia publishing house, which releases daily
Hospodarske Noviny, weeklies Ekonom and Respekt among others,
and which is owned by Zdenek and Michaela Bakala, will buy
Centrum Holdings from U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus
. Centrum controls the third largest portal on Czech
internet market.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 5
RAILWAYS: CD Cargo recorded at 1.9 billion crown ($97.01
million) loss last year, down from a 34 million loss a year
ago. Revenue was flat at 15.3 billion. The volume of transported
freight fell by 7 percent.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
HOME CREDIT IPO: Home Credit B.V., which provides consumer
loans in central and eastern Europe, is undergoing a
restructuring so that the company can sell its shares in an
initial public offering in London and Hong Kong, CEO Jiri Smejc
said. The restructuring could be finished within three years as
the soonest.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
OPAP: Jiri Smejc, who owns a share in Emma Delta, the sole
bidder for Greek gambling monopoly said he would hold
talks with representatives of the Greek privatisation fund.
In a response to the Greek privatisation fund requirement
that Emma Delta improves its bid to 650 million euros from 622
million, Smejc said: "We will not let them push us somewhere
where we do not want to be."
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
DETMAROVICE POWER PLANT: Gascontrol is offering 1.3 billion
crowns for the Detmarovice hard coal-fired power plant that CEZ
aims to sell.
Hospodarkse Noviny, page 14
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com