Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 3

PRAGUE, May 3 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
===========================TOP NEWS===========================
CENTRAL BANK: The Czech crown's weakness has made further
policy easing unnecessary for now, the central bank said on
Thursday when it kept rates near zero and trimmed its growth
forecasts.
Story: Related news:
*For HIGHLIGHTS:
CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint and the Polish zloty led gains
in emerging Europe on Thursday as the European Central Bank's
interest rate cut made higher-yielding assets more attractive to
investors.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: The Czech forward year contract hit an all-time
low on Thursday, pushed down by weak spot prices and worries
about tepid economic growth that would hit future electricity
demand, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.612 25.624 0.05 -2.25
vs Dollar 19.588 19.584 -0.02 -3.18
Czech Equities 961.38 961.38 -0.69 -7.44
U.S. Equities 14,831.58 14,700.95 0.89 13.18
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
UNFORTUNATE INVESTMENT BY CEZ: An investment of 20 billion
crowns ($1.02 billion) into an 838 MW gas power station in
Pocerady that CEZ decided to make five years ago has
mostly gone in vain as higher gas prices and low global power
prices make electricity generation in such a plant unprofitable.
The plant will remain idle most of the time.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com