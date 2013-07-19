Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 19

PRAGUE, July 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... =============================EVENTS============================= PRAGUE - A joint meeting of the government and the association of regions. Topics include the 2014 state budget and tapping EU funds in the 2014-2020 period. News conference at 0930 GMT. Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS============================ CZECH RAILWAYS BOND: Ceske Drahy priced 4.0 billion Czech crown floating rate note at 170 basis points above 6M PRIBOR, 99.5020 reoffer. Story: Related news: METROSTAV WINS BIG POLISH DEAL: Metrostav, one of the biggest construction companies in the Czech Republic, won a 796 million zlotys ($245.38 million) contract to modernise a road section and a bridge in Warsaw, Poland's state roads agency said. Story: Related news: T-BILL SALE: Czech 26-week T-bill yield fell to 0.11 pct from 0.13 percent in March 7 sale. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The forint fell to a 1-1/2 week low and shares in Hungary's biggest banks lost more than 5 percent on Thursday, all shaken by Budapest's plans to change the terms of private foreign currency loans to help struggling borrowers. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day-ahead power prices fell on Thursday due to forecasts for healthy renewable power supply in the region and lower demand ahead of the weekend, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.905 25.918 0.05 -3.42 vs Dollar 19.716 19.803 0.44 -3.85 Czech Equities 891.69 891.69 0.62 -14.15 U.S. Equities 15,548.54 15,470.52 0.5 18.65 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ SALE OF POWER PLANTS: Swiss company Alpiq failed to sell its two plant. Petr Paukner, one of four partners from bidding group PURS, told the paper he refused to pay the price required by the Swiss company. He said PURS was still interested in the plants but the asking amount was unacceptable, given the current situation in the market. The Swiss had asked for 10.5 billion crowns while PURS was willing to pay only 8.5 billion. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)