Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 22

PRAGUE, July 22 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
===========================TOP NEWS============================ 
   
    SUPPORT FOR NEW GOVT: The Czech Republic's main centre-left
party signalled on Friday it might support the new cabinet led
by an ally of President Milos Zeman in a vote of confidence due
in early August, though the government's chances of success
remain weak.
    LAST BIDDER QUITS ALPIQ TENDER: Czech company PURS, the only
remaining bidder for two Czech coal-fired co-generation power
plants put up for sale by Swiss energy group Alpiq, has
quit the tender, a partner in PURS said.
    CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint rebounded on Friday after
hitting a more than one-week low versus the euro in the previous
session, but remained vulnerable to government plans to modify
the terms of private foreign currency loans. 
    CEE POWER: Central European spot power prices fell on Friday
on forecasts of increased solar supply at the weekend, traders
said.
    MOODY'S AFFIRMS CZECH RATING: Moody's affirms the Czech
Republic's A1 sovereign rating and maintains stable outlook.
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.912     25.926    0.05       -3.45
 vs Dollar         19.685     19.731    0.23       -3.69
 Czech Equities    884.06     884.06    -0.86      -14.89
 U.S. Equities 15,543.74  15,548.54    -0.03       18.62
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    SUPPORT FOR NEW GOVERNMENT: President Milos Zeman met
Katerina Klasnova, the parliament caucus leader of the small
centrist party Public Affairs, to negotiate support for the
cabinet of Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok ahead of a confidence vote
around Aug. 8. 
    Klasnova indicated the Rusnok cabinet might get her party's
eleven votes although she said the Public Affairs' leadership
will make a final decision on Aug. 6.
    On Monday Zeman is expected to speak to leaders of caucuses
of the leading leftist party the Social Democrats (CSSD), the
centre-right Civic Democrats (ODS), and the conservative TOP 09.
    Pravo, page 2 
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
