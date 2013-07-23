版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 7月 23日 星期二 14:52 BJT

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 23

PRAGUE, July 23 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
========================MORNING NEWS========================== 
    UNIPETROL CUTS LOSS: Czech oil group Unipetrol cut
its net loss in the second quarter to 426 million crowns ($21.66
million) thanks to a positive contribution from the
petrochemical and retail segments and hedging gains. 
    Story: Related news:   
===========================TOP NEWS============================ 
   
    NUCLEAR DEAL FACES DELAY: Czech power group CEZ 
may delay the expansion of its nuclear power plant Temelin by
12-18 months due to doubts over state guarantees of future
electricity prices, a CEZ board member was quoted as saying.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European emerging currencies firmed on
Monday, with the forint and the zloty leading gains in cautious
trading ahead of a Hungarian central bank policy meeting on
Tuesday, where a rate cut is widely expected. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power prices rose on
Monday due to low wind generation supply in the region and warm
temperatures that boosted consumption, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.924     25.939     0.06      -3.5
 vs Dollar         19.658     19.655    -0.02      -3.54
 Czech Equities    881.51     881.51     -0.29     -15.13
 U.S. Equities 15,545.55  15,543.74      0.01      18.63
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    SUPPORT FOR NEW GOVT: Centrist party LIDEM chief Karolina
Peake said she assumed her party's eight deputies will vote
against the interim cabinet of Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok during
a confidence vote expected around August 8. 
    Pravo, page 1
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐