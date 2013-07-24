Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 24

PRAGUE, July 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== July business cycle survey at 0700 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm) 0700 GMT), to discuss flood recovery plan. News conference to follow. Related news: PRAGUE - First round of 1.50%/19 and 2.50%/28 government bond auctions. Related news: ==========================MORNING NEWS========================== TELEFONICA CR EARNINGS: Telefonica Czech Republic reported net profit drop of 17.6 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to 1.35 billion crowns, the company said on Wednesday. Story: Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS============================ RHINO HORNS: Czech authorities seized 24 white rhino horns and charged 16 suspected members of an international ring smuggling the prized material to Asia, the customs department said. Story: Related news: POLICY TOO TIGHT: Czech monetary policy appears to be too tight as the recession-hit central European economy does not seem to be getting the external stimulus it needs to turn around, a central banker said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The forint eased on Tuesday after Hungary's central bank cut interest rates again and its governor said the bottom of the cycle may be lower than markets have expected. Story: Related news: UNIPETROL RESULTS: Czech oil group Unipetrol cut its net loss in the second quarter to 426 million crowns ($21.7 million), helped by its petrochemical and retail segments while the refinery segment weighed. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power prices climbed on Tuesday as warm temperatures fuelled air conditioning demand and solar supply in the region was forecast to drop, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.922 25.931 0.03 -3.49 vs Dollar 19.629 19.605 -0.12 -3.39 Czech Equities 894.92 894.92 1.52 -13.84 U.S. Equities 15,567.74 15,545.55 0.14 18.8 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ GOVERNMENT CRISIS: President Milos Zeman would consider very seriously giving the second chance to form the government to the former centre-right coalition parties if the interim administration of Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok does not win confirmation from the parliament in early August, Zeman's chief of staff Vratislav Mynar said. Zeman will require a fresh list of 101 signatures of deputies supporting such a cabinet, to be sure it would have a majority in the 200-seat lower house. Pravo, page 1 EU MONEY: The European Commission approved it would provide 400 million euros to finance railway projects in the Czech Republic. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)