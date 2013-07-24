Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 24

PRAGUE, July 24 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
July business cycle survey at 0700 GMT
==============================EVENTS============================
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm) 0700 GMT), to discuss flood
recovery plan. News conference to follow.
PRAGUE - First round of 1.50%/19 and 2.50%/28
government bond auctions.
==========================MORNING NEWS==========================
TELEFONICA CR EARNINGS: Telefonica Czech Republic
reported net profit drop of 17.6 percent year-on-year
in the second quarter to 1.35 billion crowns, the company said
on Wednesday.
===========================TOP NEWS============================
RHINO HORNS: Czech authorities seized 24 white rhino horns
and charged 16 suspected members of an international ring
smuggling the prized material to Asia, the customs department
said.
POLICY TOO TIGHT: Czech monetary policy appears to be too
tight as the recession-hit central European economy does not
seem to be getting the external stimulus it needs to turn
around, a central banker said.
CEE MARKETS: The forint eased on Tuesday after Hungary's
central bank cut interest rates again and its governor said the
bottom of the cycle may be lower than markets have expected.
UNIPETROL RESULTS: Czech oil group Unipetrol cut
its net loss in the second quarter to 426 million crowns ($21.7
million), helped by its petrochemical and retail segments while
the refinery segment weighed.
CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power prices climbed
on Tuesday as warm temperatures fuelled air conditioning demand
and solar supply in the region was forecast to drop, traders
said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.922 25.931 0.03 -3.49
vs Dollar 19.629 19.605 -0.12 -3.39
Czech Equities 894.92 894.92 1.52 -13.84
U.S. Equities 15,567.74 15,545.55 0.14 18.8
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
GOVERNMENT CRISIS: President Milos Zeman would consider very
seriously giving the second chance to form the government to the
former centre-right coalition parties if the interim
administration of Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok does not win
confirmation from the parliament in early August, Zeman's chief
of staff Vratislav Mynar said.
Zeman will require a fresh list of 101 signatures of
deputies supporting such a cabinet, to be sure it would have a
majority in the 200-seat lower house.
Pravo, page 1
EU MONEY: The European Commission approved it would provide
400 million euros to finance railway projects in the Czech
Republic.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
