Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 26

PRAGUE, July 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday.

===========================TOP NEWS============================

FINMIN BEARISH ON GROWTH: The Czech Finance Ministry slashed its 2013 economic forecast on Thursday, predicting a 1.5 percent contraction and taking one of the more bearish views on the economy after a deeper than expected fall in the first quarter.

ALL CEN.BANKERS AT AUGUST MEETING: All Czech central bank board members will attend the bank's Aug 1 monetary policy meeting, the bank said.

DEBT SALES: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 28.82 million crowns ($1.47 million) worth of 1.50/19 government bonds in the second, non-competitive round of an auction.

CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint led most central European currencies lower on Thursday and bond yields rose after a weak auction as Budapest's new controversial push to tackle foreign currency loans in the economy exposed assets to more turbulence.

CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power slipped on Thursday due to lower consumption going into the weekend and expectations for a sharp rise in solar supply, traders said.

========================PRESS DIGEST============================

LIMITING PRESIDENT'S POWERS: The Constitutional Law committee of the parliament is prepared an amendment of the Constitution that would clearly define presidents powers in appointing the government. It would also partly limit his role. The draft proposes that the president cannot procrastinate when naming a prime minister and it eliminates his second chance to appoint a premier. The main proponent of the changes is conservative TOP09 while the centre-right Civic Democrats (ODS) and the centre-left Social Democrats (CSSD) are split. Pravo, page 1

LIMITING SUPPORT FOR RENEABLES: The cabinet approved a draft that limits the state's support of new reneable energy resources and cuts consumers' contribution to 495 crowns per megawatt hour from 583 crowns as of next year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.