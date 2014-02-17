版本:
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 17

PRAGUE, Feb 17 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
===========================EVENTS============================
    PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for
the issuance of domestic state bonds in March.
===========================NEWS==============================
    GDP: The Czech economy expanded at its fastest pace in six
years and Hungary's at its fastest in seven years at the end of
2013 as a pickup in trade with the euro zone and stronger
investments boosted recovery in central Europe.
    C.BANKER ON GDP: The flash estimate of Czech fourth-quarter
economic growth figures released on Friday look very optimistic
although caution is needed prior to revisions, central bank
board member Lubomir Lizal said in a blog post on the bank's
website.
    OLYMPIC GOLD: Norway's Kjetil Jansrud sped to Olympic gold
in the men's super-G alpine skiing on Sunday and Czech Eva
Samkova won the women's snowboarding cross after yet more
tumbles on the testing course where a Russian skier broke her
back a day earlier.
    CEE MARKETS: Central and eastern European currencies gained
on Friday, led by Hungary's forint and the Czech crown, as
stronger than expected growth data raised optimism about the
economic outlook of the EU's eastern wing.
    CEE POWER: Forecasts for high levels of wind generation in
the region and milder weather that has sapped demand dragged
central European spot power prices lower on Friday, traders
said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2014
 vs Euro        27.404     27.384   -0.07      -0.26
 vs Dollar         19.983     20.006    0.11      -0.59
 Czech Equities  1,027.14   1,027.14     1.01       3.85
 U.S. Equities 16,154.39  16,027.59     0.79      -2.55
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT

======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    PENTA MAY POSTPONE SALE OF AERO, COULD RAISE THE PRICE
    Financial group Penta Investments may postpone the planned
sale of Aero Vodochody, the largest Czech air industry company,
because the order books suggest it could increase its profits
several times in the coming years.
    The company reported profit before taxes, interest,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 541 million Czech crowns
($27.02 million) for 2013, making the possible price offered by
the five contestants interested in buying it around 6 billion
Czech crowns ($299.61 million), the paper estimated.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 11
    Pravo, page 19
    
    CZECHS COULD STILL IMPROVE THEIR USE OF THE EU FUNDS
    The Czech Republic could improve its poor record of drawing
the European Union funds, where it ranked as the worst in the
period which ended last year. Minister for Regional Development,
Eva Jourova, said that after meeting with representatives of the
European Commission, adding there is time untill September.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page D1
    
    GOVT COULD VOTE TO JOIN THE EU FISCAL COMPACT ON WEDNESDAY
    Government of Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka could vote
already this Wednesday for the country to join the European
Union's "fiscal compact", which it rejected, as the only member
state aside Great Britain. The compact then needs the approval
of both houses of the Parliament.
    Czechs can join the treaty only symbolically, leaving the
criteria to come to full force only when the country adopts the
euro, which is likely to happen no sooner than around 2020.
    Lidove Noviny, page 2
       
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
