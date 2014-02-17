Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 17

PRAGUE, Feb 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for the issuance of domestic state bonds in March. Related news: ===========================NEWS============================== GDP: The Czech economy expanded at its fastest pace in six years and Hungary's at its fastest in seven years at the end of 2013 as a pickup in trade with the euro zone and stronger investments boosted recovery in central Europe. Story: Related news: C.BANKER ON GDP: The flash estimate of Czech fourth-quarter economic growth figures released on Friday look very optimistic although caution is needed prior to revisions, central bank board member Lubomir Lizal said in a blog post on the bank's website. Story: Related news: OLYMPIC GOLD: Norway's Kjetil Jansrud sped to Olympic gold in the men's super-G alpine skiing on Sunday and Czech Eva Samkova won the women's snowboarding cross after yet more tumbles on the testing course where a Russian skier broke her back a day earlier. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central and eastern European currencies gained on Friday, led by Hungary's forint and the Czech crown, as stronger than expected growth data raised optimism about the economic outlook of the EU's eastern wing. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for high levels of wind generation in the region and milder weather that has sapped demand dragged central European spot power prices lower on Friday, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.404 27.384 -0.07 -0.26 vs Dollar 19.983 20.006 0.11 -0.59 Czech Equities 1,027.14 1,027.14 1.01 3.85 U.S. Equities 16,154.39 16,027.59 0.79 -2.55 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ PENTA MAY POSTPONE SALE OF AERO, COULD RAISE THE PRICE Financial group Penta Investments may postpone the planned sale of Aero Vodochody, the largest Czech air industry company, because the order books suggest it could increase its profits several times in the coming years. The company reported profit before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 541 million Czech crowns ($27.02 million) for 2013, making the possible price offered by the five contestants interested in buying it around 6 billion Czech crowns ($299.61 million), the paper estimated. Hospodarske Noviny, page 11 Pravo, page 19 CZECHS COULD STILL IMPROVE THEIR USE OF THE EU FUNDS The Czech Republic could improve its poor record of drawing the European Union funds, where it ranked as the worst in the period which ended last year. Minister for Regional Development, Eva Jourova, said that after meeting with representatives of the European Commission, adding there is time untill September. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page D1 GOVT COULD VOTE TO JOIN THE EU FISCAL COMPACT ON WEDNESDAY Government of Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka could vote already this Wednesday for the country to join the European Union's "fiscal compact", which it rejected, as the only member state aside Great Britain. The compact then needs the approval of both houses of the Parliament. Czechs can join the treaty only symbolically, leaving the criteria to come to full force only when the country adopts the euro, which is likely to happen no sooner than around 2020. Lidove Noviny, page 2 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com