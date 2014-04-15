Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 15

PRAGUE, April 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================ NUCLEAR: The Czech Republic wants to continue expanding nuclear energy capacity despite cancelling a tender to build two new units and believes the European Union should be more supportive of atomic power, Industry Minister Jan Mladek said on Monday. Story: Related news: REFINERIES: Polish oil firm PKN Orlen PKN.WA is in talks to buy Italian firm Eni's ENI.MI stake in the Czech Republic's sole refiner, the Czech industry minister said, a step that could lead to more investment and help secure its future. Story: Related news: INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central bank will probably keep its commitment to keep the crown exchange rate weak in place longer than until beginning of the next year, the bank's board member said on Monday. Story: Related news: MINING: The Czech Finance Ministry plans to make changes to the fee system for miners of brown coal and other commodities to boost budget revenue, it said on Monday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European financial assets were pulled down by tension in Ukraine on Monday, although demand for the region's assets kept the declines modest. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day-ahead power rose on Monday with import capacity cuts in the region limiting supplies flowing south, boosting Hungarian and Slovak spot prices above those of the Czech Republic, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.455 27.448 -0.03 -0.45 vs Dollar 19.858 19.869 0.06 0.04 Czech Equities 993.95 993.95 0.13 0.5 U.S. Equities 16,173.24 16,026.75 0.91 -2.43 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================= PRESS DIGEST ========================== CZECH ON-LINE COMPANIES JOIN COMPLAINT AGAINST GOOGLE Czech on-line companies will join a European Commission probe into Google's search which they claim favors its own services, especially price comparing aggregators. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)