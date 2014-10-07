Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 7

PRAGUE, Oct. 7 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
August foreign trade data at 0700 GMT.
August industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT.
September foreign reserves data at 0800 GMT.
===========================NEWS================================
RETAIL: Czech retail sales rose by 2.7 percent year-on-year
in August, a touch less than analysts expected, lifted by strong
car sales and purchases of non-food items, the Czech Statistics
Bureau (CSU) said on Monday.
GAS: Slovakia could seek compensation from the European
Union on potential losses from replacing what it says is a
shortfall in deliveries requested from its main supplier Russia
over the past month, an economy ministry spokeswoman said on
Monday.
SKODA: Sales for Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of
Volkswagen, rose by 10.4 percent to 95,600 units in
September year-on-year, the best-ever result for that month, the
company said on Monday.
CEE MARKETS: Bulgaria's main stock index .SOFIX fell to
12-week lows on Monday, bucking a regional trend, after the
centre-right GERB party won a national election but fell well
short of a majority that could help it end years of political
and economic turmoil.
CEE POWER: Czech and Slovak day-ahead power fell on Monday,
due to forecasts for higher renewable output in the region,
while Hungarian spot prices soared on cross-border capacity cuts
that severely limited imports, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2014
vs Euro 27.44 27.415 -0.09 -0.4
vs Dollar 21.727 20.103 -8.08 -9.37
Czech Equities 977.82 977.82 0.16 -1.13
U.S. Equities 16,991.91 17,009.69 -0.1 2.51
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
RUSSIAN O1 GROUP BUYS STAKE IN CA IMMO FOR 295 MLN EUROS
Russian O1 Group owned by Boris Mintsov bought 16 percent
stake in CA Immo from UniCredit Bank for around 295 million
euros($372.35 million), beating Roman Vitek's CPI.
The CA Immo portfolio includes properties like Danube House,
Amazon Court or Sestka shopping mall.
E15, page 1
ACS WILL RUNN APPLE'S CONSUMER SERVICE FOR CEE REGION
The ACS company won the tender to run Apple's
consumer service center in Prague, beating competition from
Poland and Slovakia. The call center will employ 20 people
initially and it will expand later.
There is no Apple Store in the region so far.
E15, page 5
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)