Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 7

PRAGUE, Oct. 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== August foreign trade data at 0700 GMT. August industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT. September foreign reserves data at 0800 GMT. ===========================NEWS================================ RETAIL: Czech retail sales rose by 2.7 percent year-on-year in August, a touch less than analysts expected, lifted by strong car sales and purchases of non-food items, the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said on Monday. GAS: Slovakia could seek compensation from the European Union on potential losses from replacing what it says is a shortfall in deliveries requested from its main supplier Russia over the past month, an economy ministry spokeswoman said on Monday. SKODA: Sales for Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, rose by 10.4 percent to 95,600 units in September year-on-year, the best-ever result for that month, the company said on Monday. CEE MARKETS: Bulgaria's main stock index .SOFIX fell to 12-week lows on Monday, bucking a regional trend, after the centre-right GERB party won a national election but fell well short of a majority that could help it end years of political and economic turmoil. CEE POWER: Czech and Slovak day-ahead power fell on Monday, due to forecasts for higher renewable output in the region, while Hungarian spot prices soared on cross-border capacity cuts that severely limited imports, traders said. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.44 27.415 -0.09 -0.4 vs Dollar 21.727 20.103 -8.08 -9.37 Czech Equities 977.82 977.82 0.16 -1.13 U.S. Equities 16,991.91 17,009.69 -0.1 2.51 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ RUSSIAN O1 GROUP BUYS STAKE IN CA IMMO FOR 295 MLN EUROS Russian O1 Group owned by Boris Mintsov bought 16 percent stake in CA Immo from UniCredit Bank for around 295 million euros($372.35 million), beating Roman Vitek's CPI. The CA Immo portfolio includes properties like Danube House, Amazon Court or Sestka shopping mall. E15, page 1 ACS WILL RUNN APPLE'S CONSUMER SERVICE FOR CEE REGION The ACS company won the tender to run Apple's consumer service center in Prague, beating competition from Poland and Slovakia. The call center will employ 20 people initially and it will expand later. There is no Apple Store in the region so far. E15, page 5 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. (1 US dollar = 0.7923 euro) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)