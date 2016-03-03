版本:
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 3

PRAGUE, March 3 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)         
    PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament continues a session.
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
    PRAGUE - 4-week T-bill auction.
    GOVERNOR: The head of the Czech central bank, Miroslav
Singer, has applied to join the Council of Europe Development
Bank (CEB), looking to fill a vacancy at the pan-European lender
on his retirement from the national bank later this year.
    CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power
prices mainly climbed higher on Wednesday due to forecasts for a
big dip in renewable output in the region, though moderate
temperatures limited gains, traders said.
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and equities
strengthened or steadied and government bonds eased on
Wednesday, helped by strong manufacturing figures and a rally in
Asian stocks.
    EXCHANGES: A bill, considered at the lower house of
parliament, may let Pague Energy Exchange (PXE) into the market
where regional governments and ministries purchase gas and
electricity worth billions of crowns each year. Proposed rule
changes would limit the current leader, CMKBK power exchange.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    ARMY: Ministry of defence started talks with possible
suppliers of around 120 heavy armored vehicles with the
estimated total price of roughly 17 billion crowns ($682.48
million).
    The ministry is in initial contact with BAE Systems, General
Dynamics, Germany's consortium Rheinmetall Defence-PSM, Israel's
IMI, Turkey's Otokar and Italy's Iveco.
    Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky plans to conclude the
contract by the general elections in autumn 2017.
    
    Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy. 
       
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 24.9090 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

