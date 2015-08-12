Private equity group Penta to buy Czech newspaper company

PRAGUE Aug 12 Private equity group Penta has
agreed to buy a string of Czech newspapers from German media
group Verlagsgruppe Passau, the latest in a series of deals that
has shifted ownership of the country's main print media to Czech
and Slovak financial firms.
Penta said on Wednesday it would take sole ownership of
Vltava-Labe-Press, which publishes regional papers Denik (Daily)
with a daily print run of 140,000 and readership of 630,000.
Financial details of the transaction, including the price,
were not released.
The country of 10.5 million people has four national
newspapers and a top-selling tabloid that were owned by mainly
German and Swiss groups. But in the past few years they have
been acquired by Czech and Slovak businessmen.
A Penta spokesman said the firm saw potential in the media
business in connection with its other investments in retail
companies.
"Investment into media brings an interesting business
opportunity, for example in advertising cross-selling," he said.
Penta, founded by Marek Dospiva and Jaroslav Hascak, has
investments ranging from real estate to the production of
fighter jets. Firms under its management employ around 35,000
people.
Other Czech media deals have included the purchase of Mafra,
which publishes two mainstream national dailies, in 2013 by
billionaire Andrej Babis, who is the country's finance minister,
and the purchase of financial newspaper Hospodarske Noviny in
2008 by Zdenek Bakala, part owner of coal mining group New World
Resources .
The top-selling tabloid Blesk was acquired in 2013 from
Switzerland's Ringier AG by the media group of Daniel Kretinsky
and Patrik Tkac, who together hold a stake in Czech energy group
EPH.
(Reporting by Robert Muller, Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet.
Editing by Jane Merriman)